Cherry Hill's Shruthika Padhy Spells Her Way Into Spelling Bee Finals | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Cherry Hill's Shruthika Padhy Spells Her Way Into Spelling Bee Finals

By Dan Stamm

    8 Kids from our area will compete this year and our anchors test out their own spelling skills. (Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017)

    A South Jersey middle schooler has s-p-e-l-l-e-d her way into the finals of the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

    Cherry Hill, New Jersey’s Shruthika Padhy of Rosa International Middle School is among the 40 finalists still alive heading into Thursday’s final.

    The 11-year-old spelled fastuous and defibrillator correctly to advance in the premiere spelling competition.

    Shruthika's journey to the bee – her second-consecutive trip – included her correctly spelling sentries in her local spelling bee final.

    Good luck and good spelling Shruthika.



    Published 2 hours ago
