ShopRite’s Free Fruit Program, launched earlier this year, is expanding to more stores.

The Free Fruit Program allows children under the age of 12 who enter a ShopRite store to receive free fruit while they are shopping with a parent or guardian. The free fruits are located in the produce isle.

The goal for ShopRite is to help kids enjoy eating healthy snacks.

"We’re proud to launch the free fruit program in our stores," Brett Ravitz, vice president of merchandising at Ravitz Family Markets, said.

Ravitz Family Markets owns five ShopRite stores in South Jersey.

There are now 40 ShopRite stores that are a part of this program. The expansion includes some New Jersey ShopRites: ShopRite of Marlton, ShopRite of Union Mill Road, ShopRite of Evesham Road, ShopRite of Mt. Laurel and ShopRite of Garden State Pavilion.



