2 Dead, 1 Hurt in 3 Separate Philly Shootings Sunday

Two men were killed and another injured during three separate shootings in Philadelphia Sunday.

The first shooting occurred in the East Germantown section of the city. Police responded to reports of five shots being fired on the 5700 block of McMahon Street. When police arrived they found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and lower midsection. He was taken to the Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:57 p.m.

The second shooting occurred in the Tacony section of the city. A 20-year-old man was shot once under the left armpit on the 6900 block of Hegerman Street at 5:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The third shooting occurred in West Philadelphia. A 31-year-old man was shot once in the lower back and once in the left leg at 7:47 p.m. on the 200 block of 60th Street. He was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet revealed the identities of the victims. They continue to investigate.

