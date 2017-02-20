Gunman Shoots 3 Teens in Philly

Three teenagers are in the hospital following a shooting in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

A 19-year-old man, 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were on the 5500 block of North American Street Monday shortly before 8 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

The 19-year-old was shot in the right arm, the 16-year-old was shot in the buttocks and the 17-year-old was grazed in his arm and shoulder area. All three victims were taken to the Einstein Medical Center and are currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of the gunman.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.