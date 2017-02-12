A college basketball player is recovering after he was struck during a double shooting in the Bella Vista section of Philadelphia.

John Davis as well as a 16-year-old boy were on the 900 block of S. 4th Street at 12:30 a.m. Sunday when an unidentified gunman opened fire. The teen boy was struck once in the left thigh while Davis was grazed in the right knee.

Both Davis and the teen were taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

Davis is a senior forward for the Towson University men’s basketball team. He grew up in Philadelphia where he played for Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti Catholic High School. During his career at Neumann and Goretti he helped lead the team to three consecutive PIAA Class AAA state tournament championships.

Davis was back in his hometown Saturday night after Towson University played against the Drexel Dragons. He remained in Philly that night to attend the dedication for the birth of his son, according to Towson’s head coach Pat Skerry.

“He was outside of his family home when a car drove by and opened fire,” Kerry said in a released statement. “We are extremely thankful that John, and everybody else involved was not seriously harmed. Our main focus right now is on the health of John Davis.”

Davis was released from the hospital, according to Towson University. They have not yet revealed what his status will be for the remainder of the season. He is currently averaging 11.8 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game in 32 games for Towson University this year.