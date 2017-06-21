Friend IDs Philly Shooting Victim as Local Musician

A man, identified by a friend as a musician who often performs at Philly sporting events, is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head inside a home.

The 66-year-old man was found unconscious inside a home on the 2000 block of W. Spencer Street around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday suffering a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was taken to the Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

While police have not yet revealed the victim's identity, the man’s neighbor and friend identified him as Rick Taylor, a jazz musician who often plays the drums outside Phillies and Eagles games.

"I'm shocked that this happened in this neighborhood," Taylor's friend Allen Mathis said. "This is a nice neighborhood. And I've been living around here all my life. It's just sad. Rick's been a friend all my life."



No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.