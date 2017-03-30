1 Dead in Trooper-Involved Shooting at NJ Turnpike Service Area: Sources | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

1 Dead in Trooper-Involved Shooting at NJ Turnpike Service Area: Sources

By Brian Thompson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chopper 4 was over the scene of what law enforcement sources say is a fatal trooper-involved shooting at a service area off the New Jersey Turnpike. (Published 12 minutes ago)

    Authorities are investigating a fatal trooper-involved shooting at a service area off the New Jersey Turnpike, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York. 

    Details surrounding the shooting at the Molly Pitcher Service Area in Cranbury Township shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday remain unclear. 

    The sources said the trooper was not injured, but he was being taken to the hospital per protocol, the sources say.

    The body of the person who was fatally shot has been removed from the scene, sources say. The car he was driving was still on the scene. 

    Top News: Extreme Drought in Somalia, Navalny in Court

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP
    Published 1 minute ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices