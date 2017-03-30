Chopper 4 was over the scene of what law enforcement sources say is a fatal trooper-involved shooting at a service area off the New Jersey Turnpike. (Published 12 minutes ago)

Authorities are investigating a fatal trooper-involved shooting at a service area off the New Jersey Turnpike, law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 New York.

Details surrounding the shooting at the Molly Pitcher Service Area in Cranbury Township shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday remain unclear.

The sources said the trooper was not injured, but he was being taken to the hospital per protocol, the sources say.

The body of the person who was fatally shot has been removed from the scene, sources say. The car he was driving was still on the scene.