Gunman Kills Young Man in Allentown After Crash

Friends and family are mourning a young man who was shot and killed by a gunman following a crash in Allentown.

Carlos Richiez, 19, was driving at the intersection of 10th and Chestnut streets in Allentown shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday when he was involved in an accident with another vehicle. Witnesses say the driver of the other car got out and opened fire, shooting Richiez in the head, before fleeing the scene. Richiez was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he was pronounced dead at 10:14 p.m.

“It is the worst phone call that you can receive,” said Richiez’s father, Teofilo Nunez. “This is really, really painful. I cannot describe what I feel inside.”

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of the suspect. As the investigation continues, Richiez’s loved ones are coping with their loss.

“His uncle left a message saying he was gone. To rest in peace,” said Melissa Cruz, Richiez’s friend. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

A memorial was made for Richiez at the intersection where he was killed.

Nunez says he wants justice for his son.

“The feeling that there is nothing that you can do to bring him back,” Nunez said. “The guy who did that, he’ll have to pay for that.”

