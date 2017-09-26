One person died in a triple shooting overnight in Philadelphia. Investigators found two gunshot victims before neighbors led investigators to a homicide victim in the bushes. NBC10's Katy Zachry has more details.

Neighbors helped lead Philadelphia police already responding to a double shooting to a murder scene.

Gunfire rang out shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday along the 600 block of N Perth Street, just north of the Edgar Allen Poe House on Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia police said.

Officers found a 56-year-old and 28-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were treated at the hospital with the younger one in critical condition and the older one in stable condition, police said.

Less than an hour later, neighbors directed detectives already on the scene investigating the double shooting to an unconscious and unresponsive man lying in the bushes near the apartments off nearby Franklin Place. The 36-year-old unidentified man – suffering a gunshot wound to the back – died at the scene.

No motive was given for the shooting.

Investigators hoped that police cameras in the area captured the shooters. Only scant descriptions were available.