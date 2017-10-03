Investigators say they found 23 firearms in the Mandalay Bay hotel room of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Craig Paddock and 19 firearms at his home in Mesquite, Nevada and are stressing that Paddock was the sole shooter. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Pennsylvania youth wrestling and Little League baseball coach has died after a gunman rained bullets down onto a Las Vegas country music concert.

Bill Wofle was one of 59 people killed when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival from his 32nd-floor room at the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel, Shippensburg police said in a Tuesday morning Facebook post. More than 500 others were hurt.

Wolfe, who coached for the Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling organization, was at the country music festival with his wife, Robyn, the wrestling organization said.

Robyn Wolfe was uninjured, the organization said.

Friends and family held held a candlelight vigil for Wolfe Monday night as they awaited word on his condition, NBC affiliate WGAL reported.

Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling lists Wolfe as the head coach of its Youth/Elementary Wrestling team for students kindergarten through 6th grade.

"We are brokenhearted to share that Bill did pass," the wrestling organization said in a Facebook post.

Wolfe also coached for the Shippensburg Little League:

"This league is far more than a sports organization," the league said in a Facebook post. "It is a family, and that was so evident by the amount of support shown by our Little Leagues families during this unfathomable time of sorrow. We ask that you all help us keep Bill's memory alive through your continued commitment to this League and the youth that Bill impacted on a daily basis. His family will forever be in our thoughts and prayers."

The Shippensburg Greyhound Wrestling Boosters set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Wolfe family.