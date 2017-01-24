A Philadelphia sheriff's sergeant is set to go home Tuesday, months after the elevator he was riding in at the city's Criminal Justice Center malfunctioned, leaving him severely injured.

Sheriff's Lt. Paul Owens was thrown across the elevator car "like a projectile" when the lift shot up to the building's top floor and smashed into the machine room back in August.

The 20-year veteran suffered broken bones in his back. CJC Shuts Down After Elevator Accident Injures Two

Philadelphia Sheriff Jewell Williams -- who has visited Owens during his recovery -- family members and fellow members of law enforcement will greet Owens as he is released from Magee Rehabilitation Hospital Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m., said the sheriff's office.

"There has never been a moment when Lieutenant Owens and his family have not been in our collective prayers," said Williams in a news release. "I am both proud and honored to be here to salute his ongoing recovery and to let him know he has the support of myself and the office as he heads home to his family and loved ones."

Owens will not be able to return to his post or the sheriff's office because of the injuries, Williams said in the days after the incident. Owens will receive benefits for an officer injured in the line of duty.

Owens was riding in a staff elevator when the malfunction happened. Debris from the crash also damaged a second elevator on the building's first floor. The woman inside that car suffered minor injuries.

The Stout Criminal Justice Center reopened after inspectors spent days checking the 17-story building's elevators. As many as 6,000 citizens, attorneys and staff pass through the building at 13th and Filbert streets each day.

The investigation into the incident continues.