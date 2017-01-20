Philadelphia Police placed a Shelter in Place order on an elementary school due to a barricade situation nearby Friday morning.

Students and staff at John H. Webster Elementary School along Frankford Avenue in Kensington were told to stay put around 10 a.m., said police.

The order came as SWAT responded to a home about two blocks away where a possibly armed man—wanted for a triple shooting – was believed to be inside after police went to serve a warrant for aggravated assault and hear movement inside, said Philadelphia.

Officers eventually entered the home around 11:30 a.m. and came out with no one as it turned out none of the four people inside were the suspect.

No word on where the suspect could be.