Sexual exploitation one of the fastest growing crimes in our region behind drugs. It's a problem facing youth in Philadelphia, the suburbs and rural communities. NBC10's Denise Nakano goes to the front lines of this battle to save lives and bring traffickers to justice. (Published 18 minutes ago)

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The underground world of sex trafficking is one of the country’s fastest growing crimes. Now police in the Philadelphia area are joining forces with other local agencies to take on the fight. NBC10’s Denise Nakano gives us an exclusive look at the front lines of this battle. Watch above.

There's support to help survivors escape sex and labor trafficking and provide them resources to go on from there.

RESOURCES FOR SURVIVORS OF SEX TRAFFICKING

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888



Polaris BeFree Textline: Text "BeFree" to 233733

Polaris Project

