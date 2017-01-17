January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The underground world of sex trafficking is one of the country’s fastest growing crimes. Now police in the Philadelphia area are joining forces with other local agencies to take on the fight. NBC10’s Denise Nakano gives us an exclusive look at the front lines of this battle. Watch above.
There's support to help survivors escape sex and labor trafficking and provide them resources to go on from there.
RESOURCES FOR SURVIVORS OF SEX TRAFFICKING
- National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888
- Polaris BeFree Textline: Text "BeFree" to 233733
- Polaris Project
