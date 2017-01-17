Stopping Sex Trafficking: Philadelphia Area Law Enforcement Step Up Efforts to Combat Scourge of Human Trafficking | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Stopping Sex Trafficking: Philadelphia Area Law Enforcement Step Up Efforts to Combat Scourge of Human Trafficking

NBC10’s Denise Nakano gives us an exclusive look at the front lines of this battle to save victims of human sex trafficking in the region

By NBC10 Staff

    January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The underground world of sex trafficking is one of the country’s fastest growing crimes. Now police in the Philadelphia area are joining forces with other local agencies to take on the fight. NBC10’s Denise Nakano gives us an exclusive look at the front lines of this battle. Watch above.

    There's support to help survivors escape sex and labor trafficking and provide them resources to go on from there.

    RESOURCES FOR SURVIVORS OF SEX TRAFFICKING

    • National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888
    • Polaris BeFree Textline: Text "BeFree" to 233733
    • Polaris Project

    An inside look at Operation Cross Country, a sex-trafficking sting.
    Photo credit: Joseph Kaczmarek

    Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago
