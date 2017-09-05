Surveillance cameras captured what could be the sex assault suspect's vehicle.

A driver snatched a woman off a Montgomery County street then sexually assaulted her in a secluded area a couple miles away.

The woman alerted West Norriton Township police of the assault around 12:50 a.m. Monday after making her way to the Walmart store along Trooper Road, Lower Providence Township police said.

West Norriton police called in Lower Providence investigators since the woman said she was out for a walk along Lantern Lane in Audubon around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night when a man in a silver sedan with tinted windows, possibly a Nissan, jumped out of his car, forced her inside then drove off, police said.

The man drove about 2 miles to a secluded area along General Armistead Avenue in West Norriton where he sexually assaulted the woman, investigators said.

The attack left the woman hospitalized, police said.

Police describe the suspect as possibly having a Caribbean accent, standing around 6 feet tall and thinly built. He has black tapered high top hair that is curly on top.

Investigators released surveillance images that could be of the suspect’s car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Providence Detective Scott Dreibelbis at 610-635-3558 or sdreibelbis@lowerprovidence.org