String of Severe Storms Could Batter Region This Afternoon

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley predicts another record-breaking warm day Wednesday, which will bring thunderstorms.

Severe storms packing the potential for possible tornadoes and heavy wind could threaten the Philadelphia region Wednesday.

The first string of storms moved into the western and northern suburbs midmorning, packing some heavier downpours.

But, the worst of the storms is expected to strike in the afternoon as high temps warm to records in the 70s.

"The next line that comes through after 2 o'clock is going to move very quickly," NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said. "It's a narrow band but a powerful band of storms that are going to be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, possible even tornadoes."

The risk from the string of afternoon storms is greater than the string of storms that struck over the weekend, Bill said.

The afternoon storms could bring down trees, damage structures but flooding isn't expected due to the speed at which the storms move through.

The latest computer models as of midmorning had the storms moving into the Lehigh Valley and Pennsylvania suburbs by 2 to 3 p.m., into Philadelphia by 4 p.m. and off shore between 4 and 5," bill said.

"It will race through the area," Bill said.

Once the storms move out, temps should begin to cool and it will feel like winter again by the weekend.

"The coldest air will be here Friday into Saturday and Saturday the temperatures in the morning will be in the 20s and most of the day will be in the 30s," Bill said.

Some wintry mix could also impact the area Friday morning -- especially in the Lehigh Valley and northern and western suburbs but it's not expected to be a major system.