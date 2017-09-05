Storms Threaten Tuesday Afternoon, Evening

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Krystal Klei is tracking some rain and possible storms for later Tuesday.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for the threat of passing severe storms Tuesday afternoon into evening for Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.

The Lehigh Valley and Berks County are under the highest threat of severe storms.



The storms – packing potentially heavy pockets of rain and damaging winds – are expected to move from west to east from 3 to 8 p.m., meteorologist Krystal Klei said. Some rain and isolated storms may continue into the overnight.

Temperatures Tuesday will warm to the mid and upper 80s, warmer than average for this time of year. It will be windy Tuesday as well, and by late Tuesday afternoon showers and thunderstorms will enter the northern and western edges of the region.

Tracking Irma

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Krystal Klei is keeping an eye on the path of Hurricane Irma, which was upgraded to a Category 5 storm Tuesday. (Published 20 minutes ago)

The storms may become strong to severe over parts of the Lehigh Valley and Berks County, and then spread to Philadelphia by 6 to 8 p.m. The storms may be weaker, but will progress across the rest of the region through the night. An isolated thunderstorm will still be possible across New Jersey and Delaware.

Wednesday showers and spotty thunderstorms will continue across the region with much cooler highs in the mid-70s.