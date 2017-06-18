Septa Rolls Out Summer Schedule

New schedules for SEPTA's City, Suburban, and Victory Transit divisions go into effect beginning Sunday, June 18, and Monday, June 19.

The route impacted include:

• Route 15: Due to a track renewal project, buses will replace all Route 15 trolleys through Saturday, September 2, 2017.

• Route 4 & 16: Weekday midday service level adjustments

• Route 66: Weekday, Saturday and Sunday OWL trip adjustments for service to Frankford Transportation Center

• Route 93: Adjustments to first four Weekday eastbound AM trips to improve connections to the Norristown High Speed Line

• Route 94: Adjustments to Weekday AM service to Montgomery County Community College

• Route 117: Service will resume to Plaza 352

• Route 124: Select Saturday trips extended to Valley Forge Rd., and additional Sunday trips added to accommodate higher passenger volume

New schedules are available at SEPTA customer locations and online.