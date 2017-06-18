Septa Rolls Out Summer Schedule | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Septa Rolls Out Summer Schedule

By NBC10

    New schedules for SEPTA's City, Suburban, and Victory Transit divisions go into effect beginning Sunday, June 18, and Monday, June 19.

    The route impacted include:

    • Route 15: Due to a track renewal project, buses will replace all Route 15 trolleys through Saturday, September 2, 2017.

    • Route 4 & 16: Weekday midday service level adjustments

    • Route 66: Weekday, Saturday and Sunday OWL trip adjustments for service to Frankford Transportation Center

    • Route 93: Adjustments to first four Weekday eastbound AM trips to improve connections to the Norristown High Speed Line

    • Route 94: Adjustments to Weekday AM service to Montgomery County Community College

    • Route 117: Service will resume to Plaza 352

    • Route 124: Select Saturday trips extended to Valley Forge Rd., and additional Sunday trips added to accommodate higher passenger volume

    New schedules are available at SEPTA customer locations and online.

