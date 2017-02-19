Pennsylvania Senator Anthony Williams (D-Philadelphia), dressed up as 19th century abolitionist Frederick Douglass to mock President Trump's recent comments on Black History Month and criticize his travel ban.

Perhaps inspired by recent Saturday Night Live skits, a Pennsylvania senator tried his hand at sketch comedy while criticizing President Donald Trump. In a three-minute long video posted on his website, Senator Anthony Hardy Williams (D-Philadelphia) dressed up as 19th century African-American abolitionist Frederick Douglass and mocked the president's recent comments on Black History Month.

“Forget about everything you heard about me,” Williams says while portraying Douglass. “It’s fake news! I’m alive!”

Earlier this month, President Trump praised the contributions of Douglass, a slave turned abolitionist, as well as other African-American icons.

"Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who has done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice," Trump said.

Critics claimed Trump’s comments suggested Douglass was still alive. Douglass, who was one of the country’s most influential and celebrated African-Americans, died in 1895.

In his parody video, Williams described a conversation between Trump, Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks and boxing promoter Don King. He also joked that Trump couldn’t tell the difference between Douglass and King due to their similar hairstyles and that he confused African American philosopher Cornel West with rapper Kanye West.

“For some reason they invited both of us. Don and I,” Williams says in the video. “I said, ‘Hey, what about Cornel West?' He said, ‘He looks nothing like you guys! Besides, he was shooting an episode of the Kardashians!’”

Williams also took aim at Trump’s travel ban.

“So he leaned over and said again, ‘Don? Again, how’s this immigration thing?" Williams asks while still portraying Douglass. "The Mexicans? The Muslims? The Syrians? How did people handle that stuff during your time period?’ I said, ‘Well Mr. President. Think of it like this. If the Native Americans would’ve had a ban, you wouldn’t be here.'”

A spokeswoman for Williams told NBC10 the senator posted the video on his website Thursday. She said the senator chose to make the video as part of Black History Month because he was “upset by President Trump’s comments that Frederick Douglass was still alive.” The spokeswoman also confirmed the video was shot, edited and produced at Williams’ State House Office in Harrisburg.