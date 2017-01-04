The rain ended and some fog rolled in Wednesday morning, with temperatures warming up through the day. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017)

A "Code Blue" will begin Wednesday evening in Montgomery County, with residents advised of dangerously cold weather for a sustained period.

"Winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter," the county said in a statement announcing the "Code Blue" declaration.

The declaration officially begins 9 p.m. Wednesday and runs through 12 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9.

It is the second of the winter for Montgomery County, which has compiled some general information about staying safe in the cold weather on its website.