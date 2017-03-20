Search for 'Chief Tattoo Officer' for Philadelphia Union Soccer Narrowed Down | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Search for 'Chief Tattoo Officer' for Philadelphia Union Soccer Narrowed Down

By Brian X. McCrone

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Ryan Bright | CSNPhilly.com Contributor
    Union unveil Bethlehem Steel FC as name for new USL affiliate

    The Philadelphia Union soccer franchise has narrowed down its, um, interesting search for a CTO, otherwise known as "chief tattoo officer."

    The team is describing the position as "unlike any other ever sought after in professional sports and a spokeswoman said a hire likely will be made in the next two to three weeks.

    Thirteen tattoo artists and parlors were named Monday as finalists for the gig, which will become instant work for whoever is hired. Three people associated with the Union, vice president of marketing Doug Vosik, fan club Sons of Ben member Corey Furlan and an unnamed Union player will get tattooed simultaneously at the announced hiring, a press release said.

    "The next step of the evaluation process will see Philadelphia Union players offer their input in the hopes of narrowing the field down to a final five, based on the criteria of the top five being an artist from whom they would want to receive a tattoo," the release said. "Vosik will then visit each shop personally to get to know the artists ahead of a final selection. The Union are looking for not only a great artist, but also for great people with which to work."

    The 13 finalists are:

    Northern Liberties Tattoo

    Bone Daddy’s Tattoo

    Omkara Tattoo

    True Hand Society Tattoo

    Art Machine Productions

    Philadelphia Tattoo Collective

    Dave Shoemaker Tattoo

    Myke Chambers

    Davidian Tattoo

    Dan Czar Tattoo

    Kristopher Kolodziej

    Chris Peters Tattoo

    Megan Kovak

    Published 36 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices