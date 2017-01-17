A man toting a screwdriver and wearing only pajama pants and socks caused a scare at a Lehigh Valley school Tuesday, said police.

Rafael Maldonado, 37, of Catasauqua ran up to the entrance of the gym at Innovative Arts Academy Charter School along Howertown Road in Catasauqua around 8 a.m., said Catasauqua Police.

School security initially detained Maldonado but he got away and ran into the school, said police. School security eventually stopped inside the gym and police arrived to handcuff the suspect.

Police said Maldonado told them he used drugs prior to the incident. Medics took him to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg for treatment, said police.

No word yet on what charges Maldonado could face once he is arraigned.