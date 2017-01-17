Pajama-Wearing, Screwdriver-Toting Man Gets Into Pennsylvania School: Police | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

Pajama-Wearing, Screwdriver-Toting Man Gets Into Pennsylvania School: Police

No students were hurt

By Dan Stamm

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Google Earth

    A man toting a screwdriver and wearing only pajama pants and socks caused a scare at a Lehigh Valley school Tuesday, said police.

    Rafael Maldonado, 37, of Catasauqua ran up to the entrance of the gym at Innovative Arts Academy Charter School along Howertown Road in Catasauqua around 8 a.m., said Catasauqua Police.

    School security initially detained Maldonado but he got away and ran into the school, said police. School security eventually stopped inside the gym and police arrived to handcuff the suspect.

    Police said Maldonado told them he used drugs prior to the incident. Medics took him to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg for treatment, said police.

    No word yet on what charges Maldonado could face once he is arraigned.

    Published 24 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC10 Philadelphia anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices