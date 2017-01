The robbery took place Jan. 13, 2017 along the Schuylkill River Trail near JFK Boulevard.

A thief made off with $5 after a robbery along a popular Philadelphia running and biking trail overnight.

A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint by a masked suspect near the Schuylkill River Trail at JFK Boulevard around 1 a.m. Friday, said Philadelphia Police.

The robber stole their cellphones and $5 in cash. They were not hurt, but the suspect remained on the loose Friday morning.