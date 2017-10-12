Body Found in Schuylkill River With Gunshot to the Head

A body was found in water near Center City Philadelphia's Schuylkill River Trail Thursday. NBC10 is following the homicide investigation. (Published 17 minutes ago)

A body pulled from the Schuylkill River along the popular Schuylkill River Trail in Center City had a gunshot wound to the head.

Philadelphia police investigated the incident along the path under Walnut Street shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday as a case of homicide.

The man appeared to have been in his 50s. He had one gunshot wound to the forehead, police said.

Investigators didn’t immediately reveal any further details.

This story is developing and will be updated.