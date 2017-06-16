The president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and School District of Philadelphia announced Friday that they have reached a tentative contract agreement.

“My top priority this school year has been to get a contract with the PFT that recognizes the hard work of teachers and school staff. I am excited to announce we have a tentative agreement that accomplishes that goal. Teachers and school staff are at the heart of our work to create great schools close to where children live. They have supported students through the District’s difficult financial times and they are crucial to the progress we are making in schools across the city,” said Dr. William R. Hite, Superintendent of The School District of Philadelphia in a statement.



PFT President Jerry Jordan said in a statement, "After more than four years of negotiations, I am pleased to announce that the PFT has reached a tentative contract agreement with the District. We are hopeful that putting this contract in place will mean improved stability for our members and our schoolchildren, and enable Philadelphia to more effectively recruit and retain educators."

The agreement would last through 2020, if ratified.

There was no immediate information about the terms of the contract pending a full vote from members of the teachers union.

"Now that this major hurdle has been cleared, we will convene a Special Membership Meeting where PFT members will vote on the contract," Jordan said.

Mayor Kenney reacted to the news, issuing the following statement, “Schools that attract and retain quality teachers are essential to the success of the District and of Philadelphia. Over the last few years, we've seen how the absence of a contract has jeopardized the District's hard-won stability and hurt our city's ability to attract business and families. Today we are taking an important step for students, teachers and Philadelphians.”