Car Strikes Girl Trying to Catch Yellow School Bus in South Jersey | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

Car Strikes Girl Trying to Catch Yellow School Bus in South Jersey

Both the bus & car remain at scene after crash along Route 9 in Upper Township

By Dan Stamm

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC10 - Ted Greenberg
    Jan. 3, 2017: A girl was struck while trying to catch her school bus along Route 9 in South Jersey.

    A car struck a South Jersey girl about to board her school bus Tuesday morning.

    The Toyota Corolla struck the unidentified girl – believed to be around middle school age – along Route 9 at W Ocean Avenue in Upper Township, Cape May County, New Jersey State Police told NBC10's Ted Greenberg.

    The girl was rushed to the Trauma Unit at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City with undisclosed injuries, said police.

    The car driver and school bus driver both stopped at the scene.

    It wasn’t clear where the Sheppard Bus Service bus was headed.

    Expect traffic trouble in the area.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC10 Philadelphia anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices