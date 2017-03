A bullet hole at the site of a shooting.

A school bus with two children on board was struck Friday evening by eight bullets in Nicetown, police said.

Neither of the children were injured nor was the bus driver, police said.

A 57-year-old man not on the bus was struck in the left ear, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the 4400 block of North 19th Street. No cause for the shooting was immediately released.