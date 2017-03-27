A man died from his injuries after a safety deposit box fell on top of him inside a Wells Fargo Bank in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania Monday afternoon.

Jonathan Maust, 35, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania and two other workers were inside the old Wells Fargo Bank on 2401 Cheltenham Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. The men were attempting to move a large safety deposit box from the bank to a new location. Suddenly the deposit box tipped over and fell on top of Maust. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cheltenham Police, OSHA and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office are all investigating the incident.