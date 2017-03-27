Safety Deposit Box Falls, Crushes Worker to Death Inside Wells Fargo Bank in Cheltenham | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Safety Deposit Box Falls, Crushes Worker to Death Inside Wells Fargo Bank in Cheltenham

Jonathan Maust and two other workers were moving a safety deposit box when it fell on top of him and crushed him to death.

By David Chang

    Jonathan Maust, 35, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania and two other workers were inside the old Wells Fargo Bank on 2401 Cheltenham Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. The men were attempting to move a large safety deposit box from the bank to a new location. Suddenly the deposit box tipped over and fell on top of Maust. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Cheltenham Police, OSHA and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office are all investigating the incident.

    Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago
