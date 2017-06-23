The family of central Pennsyvlania teen Sadie Riggs died by suicide suicide speaks out about the bullying Sadie faced before her death.

The family of a 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl who killed herself Monday is blaming school bullies, and the school district's superintendent isn't disputing their claims.

Sadie Riggs' family posted her obituary on Facebook after she died Monday. They say she was in counseling and took medications for emotional issues complicated by bullying, much of it on social media.

Bedford Area Superintendent Allen Sell says he can't comment on the specific situation, but said policing social media bullying is difficult because schools don't have jurisdiction if it takes place outside school hours. The district is offering counseling to students affected by Sadie's death, even though it's summer vacation.

Sadie's family tells the unnamed bullies, "Please know you were effective in making her feel worthless." They're asking people to "be kind to one another" instead of sending flowers.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.