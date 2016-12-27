SUV Flips in West Mt. Airy After Driver Shot in Head

This dark-colored Ford Expedition flipped onto its side after the driver was shot in the head and lost control of the vehicle, police said.

The driver of an SUV was killed after being shot in the head and then losing control of the vehicle causing it to flip onto its side along a northwest Philadelphia road, police said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday along Walnut Lane near Parkline Drive on the borders of the city's West Mt. Airy and Germantown neighborhoods, police said.

A bystander called 911 for help after the Ford Expedition flipped over, but when paramedics arrived, they found the 33-year-old male driver had been shot once in the temple.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash happened at the western foot of the Walnut Lane bridge, which spans the Wissahickon Creek and connects the neighborhoods with Roxborough.

A large number of police set up a perimeter around the scene as they searched for a possible shooter and evidence.

Officers ventured into the woods near the creek to search the area as well.

So far, no one has been taken into custody.