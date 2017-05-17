NBC10 obtained surveillance video of an SUV that police say was stolen, nearly striking a pregnant woman after it crashed through a Philadelphia deli Tuesday night. Amazingly the four people inside, including the pregnant woman, were not seriously injured. (Published 2 hours ago)

Surveillance video shows an SUV that police say was stolen crashing through a Philadelphia deli and nearly striking a pregnant woman sitting inside.



Genesis Dejada Torres, a 19-year-old woman who is 5-months pregnant, was working behind the counter of the Frankford Deli at Frankford Avenue and Tioga Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. As she was sitting down a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder suddenly crashed through the store causing items inside to collapse on top of her and another person behind the counter.



Amazingly, neither Torres nor the three other people in the store were seriously hurt. They were all taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Torres told NBC10 her unborn baby was not harmed.

"Really crazy though," she said. "I was so nervous yesterday. Like what the heck happened here?"

Torres said she sat up at just the right time to avoid a more serious injury.

"If she had been sitting down closer it could have pushed her onto the register," Israel Maldonado, another employee of the deli, told NBC10.



Police say an 18-year-old man was behind the wheel of the Pathfinder which had been stolen in Philadelphia Monday. The suspect was allegedly driving about 100 mph northbound on Frankford Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into several other cars before slamming into the deli.

Police apprehended the teen and took him into custody. They are still searching for other suspects who may have also been inside the stolen vehicle.

As police continue to investigate, Torres is thankful both she and her baby are okay.

"It's like I won the lottery," she said.

Workers say the deli will likely be closed for several more days as they continue to make repairs.

