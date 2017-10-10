A Good Samaritan scooped up a SEPTA bus driver after a robber shot the transit worker while he was on his way to work Tuesday morning.

"He was heading to the SEPTA depot at 33rd and Ridge – only two blocks away from where he was when he was shot. He walks that way on a regular basis and somebody attempted to rob him," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The armed robber, wearing all black, approached the man around 31st Street and Ridge Avenue and announced a robbery just before 4 a.m., Small said.

"The victim tried to run away and that’s when at least one shot was fired, striking the SEPTA employee in his leg," Small said.

As the shooter ran off east on Susquehanna Avenue, a passerby saw the injured SEPTA worker, got him in the car and took him to Temple University Hospital where doctors listed the 47-year-old in stable condition.

The victim was in his SEPTA uniform when he was attacked, Small said.

A SEPTA spokeswomen says the victim is a bus driver for the transit agency.

Investigators hope that surveillance video helps them track down the shooter.