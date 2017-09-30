SEPTA Trolley Hits Woman in Philadelphia

A 38-year-old woman was hit by a Septa trolley around 8 a.m. Saturday morning near Girard Avenue and 41st Street in West Philadelphia.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, but her condition is not known at this time, SEPTA said.

The Route 15 Trolley was traveling eastbound when the accident happened, officials said.

This is the second accident involving a Girard Avenue trolley in recent days. Earlier this week, a 36-year-old woman was killed in Northern Liberties when her car hit an eastbound trolley Wednesday afternoon. Both of her children, who were also in the car, survived.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.