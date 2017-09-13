Hour Delay as SEPTA Train Strikes, Kills Man

Commuters dealt with big delays on SEPTA’s Trenton Regional Rail Line after a train struck and killed a man in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., SEPTA warned commuters to expect delays up to an hour.

The train struck the 42-year-old man on the tracks near Comly and Keystone streets in the shadow of Interstate 95 in the Tacony neighborhood around 8 a.m., Philadelphia Police said.

No word yet what the man was doing on the tracks, which cross overhead Comly.

Investigators could be seen walking along the tracks and taking photos of the scene.