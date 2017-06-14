Phillies Fan Tries to Sell Stun Guns on Market Frankford Subway Line: SEPTA | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Phillies Fan Tries to Sell Stun Guns on Market Frankford Subway Line: SEPTA

By Dan Stamm

    SEPTA
    Michael Anthony Luna is wanted for selling stun guns on SEPTA trains.

    A Phillies fan is wanted for peddling stun guns on the subway.

    SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel III announced an arrest warrant Wednesday for Michael Antony Luna and released photos of the suspect wanted for selling stun guns on the Market Frankford El.

    SEPTA police say the 28-year-old, who stands 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, was "vending electronic incapacitation devices on a MFL train" on or around May 5. Nestel said they have received unconfirmed reports of other times where someone tried selling stun guns on the subway.

    Luna — who in surveillance images is seen in an old school Phillies "P" tank top and white and maroon Phillies cap — faces five counts of possession of stun guns.

    "This fella is putting people in a very bad position because he doesn't tell folks that possession of a stun gun is a misdemeanor offense," Nestel said.

    "This fella is putting people in a very bad position because he doesn't tell folks that possession of a stun gun is a misdemeanor offense," Nestel said.

SEPTA police asked anyone with information or who spots Luna to call 215-580-8111.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago
