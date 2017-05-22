Three police officers were injured while three teens were charged following a large brawl at a SEPTA station in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia.

SEPTA police say they first saw posts on social media calling for high school students to show up at the Erie-Torresdale Market-Frankford Line Station for a fight. When police arrived they say they saw a large crowd of teens fighting at the station.

“Cops were definitely outnumbered,” Emmanuel Negron, who witnessed the fight, told NBC10. “There was probably about like a good 200 to 300 kids.”

Police say the responding officers were attacked as they tried to break up the fight. The crowd eventually dispersed.

Three officers were injured during the ordeal. One of the officers suffered rib injuries while the other two suffered minor injuries. Three teens were also arrested and charged with assault.

A witness who did not want to be identified told NBC10 a similar brawl occurred at the station Friday. Negron also said several past incidents have occurred there.

Police continue to investigate.