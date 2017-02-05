SEPTA will be short 30 to 40 cars on its Market Frankford Line due to cracks in the support-beams of two rail cars.

SEPTA officials say they discovered a crack in the body bolsters -- the main load carrying structural beam -- of two Market Frankford Line cars during inspections over the weekend.

As a result, SEPTA is temporarily pulling some of its rail cars from service that have indications of a crack. Officials say all Market Frankford Line trains currently in service as well as those that will operate Monday have been inspected.

However, 30 to 40 cars of the 144 in the Market Frankford Line fleet will be out of service during the peak travel hours this week.

Officials say trains and platforms will likely be extremely crowded during the peak morning and night travel hours. As a result, they will supplement Market Frankford service with shuttle buses at select stations between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. during the week.

