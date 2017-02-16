The morning commute should run smoother on SEPTA this week. SEPTA is adding more rail cars to their Market-Frankford Line Monday after a shortage in cars. They are also placing new key card kiosks at all Broad Street Line, Market Frankford Line and major bus loops.

Passengers could in the future be going express – on uniquely branded buses – on Philadelphia’s busy Roosevelt Boulevard.

On Thursday, SEPTA shared with NBC10 its plans to launch "Direct Bus" branded buses that will run from the Frankford Transportation Center – the end of the Market Frankford El – to the Neshaminy Mall in Bucks County.

The blue and green 60-foot articulated buses will only stop six times over the 10.5 mile journey from Frankford to Bensalem, according to SEPTA’s service proposal. The journey should take around 34 minutes on average, that’s 13 minutes – or 30 percent – quicker than normal bus service, SEPTA said.

A look at SEPTA's Boulevard "Direct Bus" service.

Photo credit: SEPTA

Besides the branded large buses, the "Direct Bus" name will also be added to bus shelters along the route.

The plan will be part of SEPTA’s Annual Service Plan that the SEPTA Board will vote on in spring/early summer following public hearings in April, spokesman Andrew Busch said. If the plan is approved, service would being early next fall.

The Boulevard Direct Bus service isn’t the first time SEPTA put forth plans to operate service under another name – the LUCY Center City to University City loop service and Horsham Breeze lines are banded differently than SEPTA’s traditional red, white and blue design. Top News of the Week: Mom in Colorado Battles Deportation