A tough commute for SEPTA rail riders Wednesday morning.

An overhead wire issue near the busy Jenkintown-Wyncote Station in Montgomery County caused all of the agency’s Regional Rail lines to experience delays up to 45 minutes, SEPTA said shortly before 9 a.m.

The agency shuttle bused passengers between the Fern Rock Transportation Center and Jenkintown Station for passengers at the Elkins Park and Melrose Park stations.

