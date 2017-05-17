Wire Problem in Montgomery County Causes System-Wide SEPTA Regional Rail Delays | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Wire Problem in Montgomery County Causes System-Wide SEPTA Regional Rail Delays

By Dan Stamm

    A wire problem at SEPTA's Jenkintown-Wynctoe Station caused delays across Regional Rail Wednesday morning.

    (Published 47 minutes ago)

    A tough commute for SEPTA rail riders Wednesday morning.

    An overhead wire issue near the busy Jenkintown-Wyncote Station in Montgomery County caused all of the agency’s Regional Rail lines to experience delays up to 45 minutes, SEPTA said shortly before 9 a.m.

    The agency shuttle bused passengers between the Fern Rock Transportation Center and Jenkintown Station for passengers at the Elkins Park and Melrose Park stations.

    No word yet when service will resume as normal.



    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

