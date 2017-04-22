SEPTA's New Regional Rail Schedules Begin

New SEPTA Regional Rail schedules are going into effect Sunday. The schedules are for weekday and weekend service and time adjustments on Amtrak lines supporting the final implementation phase of Positive Train Control.

Positive Train Control, commonly referred to as PTC, is the most up-to-date system in signal safety and is designed to detect potentially unsafe conditions. The system can reduce the chance of accidents by enforcing speed levels and regulating out-of-service equipment, among many other measures. The deadly derailment of Amtrak 188 at Frankford Junction in 2015 sparked new requirements for the installation of the system on tracks.

You can view the new schedules here.