A man was arrested after he allegedly handed free heroin samples to two undercover officers near a SEPTA station in Philadelphia Monday.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III said two undercover SEPTA officers with a “scruffy” appearance got off the El train at the Allegheny Station around 10:30 a.m. when they were approached by a drug dealer. The suspect, identified by police as Angel Rivera, 22, of Philadelphia, allegedly gave both officers dime bag samples of heroin. The officers then arrested him, Nestel said.

Nestel said the area near Allegheny Station is a hot spot for heroin dealers who often give out free samples of their product to potential customers.

Rivera allegedly had 22 bags of heroin and hundreds of dollars in cash in his possession at the time of his arrest. He is charged with possession with the intent to deliver and other related offenses.