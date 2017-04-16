SEPTA police jokingly apologized to a 20-year-old man accused of tagging SEPTA police vehicles because he was upset that SEPTA removed his graffiti on their system.

A judge arraigned Dorian Murray of Thouron Avenue in East Mt. Airy with tagging SEPTA police vehicles Saturday in North Philadelphia.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel said that Murray tagged the police vehicles because he was upset that SEPTA kept cleaning his graffiti tags. Nestel even offered a (joking) "we're SORRy."

Murray, 20, who has previously served probation for criminal mischief charges, faces criminal mischief, vandalism and possession of an instrument of crime charges. Court records don’t list a specific attorney who could comment on his arrest.