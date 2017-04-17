SEPTA Tests Free WiFi on Nova Buses | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
NBC10 In Motion

NBC10 In Motion

Making your way in the big city and beyond

SEPTA Tests Free WiFi on Nova Buses

By Daniel Ray

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SEPTA

    SEPTA connects people all around the Philadelphia region, and more upgrades may be coming to connect those on board.

    A SEPTA official told NBC10 that five of their “Nova” buses- distinguishable with  their accordion-style centers, are testing a pilot program that would bring WiFi connection to SEPTA buses.

    "We are determining the customer interest in accessing on-board WiFi," the spokesperson said.

    According to SEPTA, this program started a month ago. The buses are currently being rotated through several routes. These buses have signs that alert customers to the WiFi service.

    Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices