SEPTA Tests Free WiFi on Nova Buses

SEPTA connects people all around the Philadelphia region, and more upgrades may be coming to connect those on board.
A SEPTA official told NBC10 that five of their “Nova” buses- distinguishable with their accordion-style centers, are testing a pilot program that would bring WiFi connection to SEPTA buses.
"We are determining the customer interest in accessing on-board WiFi," the spokesperson said.
According to SEPTA, this program started a month ago. The buses are currently being rotated through several routes. These buses have signs that alert customers to the WiFi service.
