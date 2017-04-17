SEPTA Tests Free WiFi on Nova Buses

SEPTA connects people all around the Philadelphia region, and more upgrades may be coming to connect those on board.

A SEPTA official told NBC10 that five of their “Nova” buses- distinguishable with their accordion-style centers, are testing a pilot program that would bring WiFi connection to SEPTA buses.

"We are determining the customer interest in accessing on-board WiFi," the spokesperson said.

According to SEPTA, this program started a month ago. The buses are currently being rotated through several routes. These buses have signs that alert customers to the WiFi service.