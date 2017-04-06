Fred Alward, who is going under dialysis for kidney failure at Neumors/AI DuPont Hospital, is ready to fire the first pitch at the Phillies home opener. The 15-year-old showed off his arm by throwing to the Phanatic ahead of Friday's game.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority hopes some Phillies swag will get more people to transition to its SEPTA Key system while rewarding those already using the Key.

SEPTA planned a SEPTA Key Card event Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Broad Street Line’s Walnut-Locust Station but commuters (especially anyone headed down to Citizens Bank Park this weekend) can earn perks beyond just that time.

"If fans add a minimum of $10 to their Travel Wallet, on Thursday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or Friday, between noon and 3 p.m. (game time) at Walnut-Locust or Dilworth, they will receive a Phillies Rally Towel or a Phillies ‘Fat Head’ Decal from a SEPTA Ambassador," SEPTA said in a news release. "When fans arrive at AT&T Station on Friday, lookout for the SEPTA Team because when you show your SEPTA Key, you’ll receive a brand new GO SEPTA-GO PHILS T-SHIRTS! (All perks – while supplies last)"

The SEPTA key replaces the archaic tokens used for generations on subway, trolley and bus lines in Philadelphia and the suburbs.

"The SEPTA Key Travel Wallet is just like using a token without all the heavy metal in your pocket or purse, allowing you to pay as you go, while receiving a discount for each ride," SEPTA said. "The SEPTA Key is reloadable and reusable – making it your go-to all season long – while enjoying the same perks as your weekly/monthly passholders."

No let’s see which SEPTA train wins the race the ballpark on the big screen during the Phillies home opener against the Washington Nationals.

