Wondering how to get to the NY Giants-Eagles' showdown? Don't stress. Your trip could be free.

SEPTA and Miller Lite are partnering up, for the fifth consecutive season, to give free rides on the Broad Street Line for the Eagles’ Home Opener. Yes, you read it correctly: free.

The Broad Street Line allows access to Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The free rides last from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on September 24, allowing for plenty of time to arrive at and leave the 1 p.m. game. Along with the free rides, SEPTA will be putting in ten extra “Sports Express” trips on the Broad Street Line starting at 10:10 a.m.

The free service includes all fares or transfers.

Services that connect with the Broad Street Line include: