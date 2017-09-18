Wondering how to get to the NY Giants-Eagles' showdown? Don't stress. Your trip could be free.
SEPTA and Miller Lite are partnering up, for the fifth consecutive season, to give free rides on the Broad Street Line for the Eagles’ Home Opener. Yes, you read it correctly: free.
The Broad Street Line allows access to Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.
The free rides last from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on September 24, allowing for plenty of time to arrive at and leave the 1 p.m. game. Along with the free rides, SEPTA will be putting in ten extra “Sports Express” trips on the Broad Street Line starting at 10:10 a.m.
The free service includes all fares or transfers.
Services that connect with the Broad Street Line include:
- Market-Frankford Line: Transfer to the Broad Street Line at 15th Street/City Hall Station.
- Regional Rail: Riders on all lines can deboard at Suburban Station for easy access to the Broad Street Line at City Hall Station.
- Trolley: Transfers to the Broad Street Line at 15th Street Station from routes 10, 11, 13, 34 and 36.
- Bus: A number of routes provide connections to numerous stations along the Broad Street Line.
Published 2 hours ago