Schedule Changes for SEPTA Regional Rail, PATCO Riders | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY
NBC10 In Motion

NBC10 In Motion

Making your way in the big city and beyond

Schedule Changes for SEPTA Regional Rail, PATCO Riders

Commuters will be dealing with new schedules for Monday morning's commute

By Roy Aguilar

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC10.com

    Calling all Philly-area public transit users!

    SEPTA and PATCO announced changes to train schedules ahead of Monday’s commute.

    SEPTA’s new timetable goes into effect Sunday. Some of the major adjustments include changes to Regional Rail lines including the Airport Line schedule.

    The new schedule is a follow-up to the recent time changes made in December to enhance service reliability and address congestion, the public transportation service said. SEPTA’s train adjustments are available online.

    Photos Show Cat's Amazing Transformation After Rescue

    [NATL-CHI] Photos Show Cat's Amazing Transformation After Rescue Story Went Viral
    The Anti-Cruelty Society

    PATCO -- which runs between Center City Philadelphia and Camden County -- will start its new schedule on Saturday. Two Woodcrest local trains were canceled, three express trains were converted to local trains and a number of train schedules have modified as part of the January changes. To read all specific service information, visit their website.

    Published 7 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices