Calling all Philly-area public transit users!

SEPTA and PATCO announced changes to train schedules ahead of Monday’s commute.

SEPTA’s new timetable goes into effect Sunday. Some of the major adjustments include changes to Regional Rail lines including the Airport Line schedule.

The new schedule is a follow-up to the recent time changes made in December to enhance service reliability and address congestion, the public transportation service said. SEPTA’s train adjustments are available online.

PATCO -- which runs between Center City Philadelphia and Camden County -- will start its new schedule on Saturday. Two Woodcrest local trains were canceled, three express trains were converted to local trains and a number of train schedules have modified as part of the January changes. To read all specific service information, visit their website.