By Roy Aguilar

    SEPTA announced Monday that it will split the Route 310 Horsham Breeze bus service into two routes starting Monday, Feb. 27.

    The division of Horsham Breeze serves to address the increased number of riders, SEPTA said. 

    The two new bus services--  Route 310 Horsham Breeze Red and Route 311 Horsham Breeze Blue-- will operate Monday through Saturday. Both routes will connect with SEPTA buses 22, 55 and 95.

    Individually, Route 310 will take riders to the Horsham Gate retail center; UPS distribution center, Horsham Business Center; and locations along Dresher Road. Meanwhile, Route 311 will service the Willow Grove Point retail area, businesses in Upper Moreland Township; and Abington Jefferson Health.

    For more information on the new bus routes, visit SEPTA's website.

    Published 25 minutes ago
