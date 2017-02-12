The morning commute should run smoother on SEPTA this week. SEPTA is adding more rail cars to their Market-Frankford Line Monday after a shortage in cars. They are also placing new key card kiosks at all Broad Street Line, Market Frankford Line and major bus loops.

SEPTA officials said they discovered a crack in the body bolsters -- the main load carrying the structural beam -- of two Market Frankford Line cars during inspections earlier this month. As a result, SEPTA temporarily pulled 110 cars from service that had indications of a crack. The shortage led to delays and crowded conditions during peak hours on the Market Frankford Line.

Crews continue to add additional cars to the MFL fleet and speed up the repairs.

SEPTA also announced they would add new key card kiosks to the Broad Street Line and Market Frankford Line stations as well as major bus loops Monday. It’s part of SEPTA’s continued plan to replace its magnetic-stripe passes, tokens and paper transfers with key cards.

