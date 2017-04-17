A new parking garage in Lansdale, Pennsylvania and the debut of a quick trip fare option to and from Philadelphia International Airport are just a few of the new changes SEPTA is making.

SEPTA riders making the commute from a busy Montgomery County station now have more places to park – for free.

SEPTA unveiled hundreds of additional spaces as it opened its new parking garage at the Lansdale Station along Main Street Monday morning.

In total, the new covered multi-level garage features 680 spots and is located on the inbound side of the Lansdale/Doylestown Regional Rail Line, SEPTA said in a news release.

"New amenities include a tire inflation station to help customers save on fuel consumption," SEPTA said. "A pedestrian overpass will provide a direct connection to the Madison Avenue Transit Oriented Development project and improvements were made to the station’s main entrance."

Riders can park for free in the new garage through June 18, SEPTA said. The Lansdale Parking Authority and SEPTA will work together on revealing parking fees beyond the freebie period.

The garage, which is open seven days a week adds 305 parking spots to downtown Lansdale, SEPTA said.

With the new lot opening, a temporary parking lot at the Pennbrook Parking Station will close on Friday. Dozens of spots in the daily fee ($1) surface lot and 9th Street Station will remain available, SEPTA said.