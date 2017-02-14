Man Accused of Grabbing and Forcibly Kissing SEPTA Officer

Police arrested a man accused of forcibly kissing a SEPTA officer at the 69th Street Terminal Monday afternoon. On Tuesday they released the suspect's mugshot as well as a video of the incident.

Police have identified a man accused of grabbing and forcibly kissing a SEPTA officer.

The officer was on regular patrol at the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby around 3:30 p.m. Monday when she was approached by a man later identified by police as Yesufu Ganiyu, 53.

Ganiyu repeatedly told the officer, "let me kiss you," according to police. Investigators say he then grabbed the officer and kissed her against her will. SEPTA released video showing the suspect speaking to the officer immediately after the alleged incident.

"Let me give you one kiss, just one kiss," Ganiyu says in the video.

Investigators say the officer pushed Ganiyu away as he continued to approach her, called for backup and then used her arms to spin him and place him under control. Ganiyu was arrested and charged with assault, harassment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The officer was shaken up but not physically injured.