Your public transit rates may go up starting this summer.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) announced proposed fare changes on buses, trains and trolleys scheduled for July 1.

The proposal includes rate hikes to rider fees:

- Cash fare/quick trip: $2.25 to $2.50.

- Tokens/discounted single rides with Key: $1.25 to $2.

- Disabled fare: $1 to $1.25.

- Paratransit/shared ride fares: $4 to 4.25.

Prices to passes would also go up in price:

- Weekly TransPasses: $24 to $25.50.

- Weekly TrailPasses:From $27.25-$53, depending on zone, to $28.25-$55.75.

- Monthly TransPasses: $91 to $96.

- Monthly TrailPasses: From $101-$191, depending on zone, to $105-$204.

- Convenience Pass: $8 to $9

Transfers -- currently at $1 -- would not be affected.

Should it be approved by the public transit service's board, the fare hike would be the first price change since 2013.

SEPTA plans to hold public hearings on the proposed fare increase starting April 19.

For information on the public hearing schedule, click here.

